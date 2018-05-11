Megan Anderson Interested in Seeing How Holly Holm Game Plans For Her

Megan Anderson is intrigued by her match-up with Holly Holm.

On June 9, Anderson will make her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. Welcoming her to the Octagon will be former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holm. The women’s featherweight clash will be featured on the main card of UFC 225.

Anderson is a former Invicta FC women’s featherweight title holder. She is known for using her height and reach advantage. She stands at 6 ft. and has a 72.5 inch reach. Anderson certainly provides a unique challenge to her opponents and Holm is no exception.

During a recent appearance on Flo Combat‘s “Top Turtle” podcast, Anderson said she is curious to see how Holm prepares for her:

“I think for her it’s going to be interesting, too. She’s never fought someone who’s as big as me, who is as long as me, who has a sizable reach and height advantage. She’s never fought someone like that. It’s going to be interesting to see how they game plan for me.”

Anderson is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. In that span, she’s earned four TKO finishes. She stopped Amber Leibrock, Amanda Bell, Peggy Morgan, and Charmaine Tweet.

Meanwhile, Holm has gone 1-4 in her last five outings. She fell short in her bid to capture the UFC women’s featherweight title against Cris Cyborg back in late December 2017. “The Preacher’s Daughter” has gone from a perfect 10-0 record to 11-4.

Headlining the UFC 225 card will be a middleweight title rematch between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. The co-main event will also feature a title bout. Former UFC lightweight title holder Rafael dos Anjos looks to capture gold again when he takes on Colby Covington for the interim welterweight championship.

UFC 225 takes place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Former WWE superstar CM Punk will have his second UFC bout and it’ll be in his hometown. He’ll try his luck against Mike Jackson. Also, former Strikeforce heavyweight kingpin Alistair Overeem meets Curtis Blaydes.

Do you believe Megan Anderson can have a successful UFC debut?