Megan Anderson on UFC 214 Pullout: ‘I Don’t Owe Anyone an Explanation’

Megan Anderson feels an explanation for pulling out of UFC 214 is unnecessary.

Anderson was set to meet Cris Cyborg for the vacant women’s featherweight title. The bout was set to go down inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Those plans crumbled when Anderson pulled out of the card due to personal issues.

During her recent appearance on the Sean, Funky, and the Baddest Man podcast, Anderson responded to the backlash she’s received (via MMAFighting.com):

“I understand where people are coming from, but honestly I don’t owe anyone an explanation. I have personal stuff. Say if you had personal s**t you were dealing with. Would you want the whole world pressing you and forcing you to try to tell them? No, you’d probably be like, ‘F**k you guys, this is my s**t.’”

She went on to say that she isn’t intimidated by Cyborg.

“I want to make one thing clear and that’s unfortunately this is out of my control and I didn’t want to have to pull out of the fight. I was ready for that fight. I wanted that fight more than anything. I’m definitely not scared of Cris and hopefully once this stuff is kind of figured out, I want that fight back. She can say what she wants, but I’m coming for her regardless.”