Megan Anderson Out, Tonya Evinger in Against Cris Cyborg at UFC 214

Cris Cyborg will be facing Tonya Evinger instead of Megan Anderson at UFC 214.

Cyborg was set to meet Anderson inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The bout was scheduled to be the co-main event of UFC 214 with the vacant women’s featherweight title on the line.

That’s no longer the case. Anderson has pulled out of the fight due to personal reasons as reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. Evinger is stepping in to replace Anderson. The women’s 145-pound gold will still be on the line.

We’ll have more details on the change as they roll along.