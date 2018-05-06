Megan Anderson “Shocked” to Receive Bout With Holly Holm

Megan Anderson is surprised that a bout between herself and Holly Holm was booked.

Anderson will make her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut against Holm at UFC 225. The bout will take place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. June 9 is the date where Anderson and Holm will share the Octagon. This will be the first non-title women’s featherweight bout in UFC history.

A former Inivcta FC featherweight champion, Anderson comes into the UFC with some hype around her. She is riding a four-fight winning streak. An impressive victory over Holm would certainly have people talking about a potential UFC women’s featherweight title showdown between champion Cris Cyborg and Anderson.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Anderson said that she didn’t expect to face “The Preacher’s Daughter” in her UFC debut:

“I was actually really surprised. It wasn’t something that I had actually [considered]. I’d seen Cat Zingano come out a few weeks and said that she had really big news about a potential big fight. I could remember watching you and then connecting the dots that maybe she was fighting Holly, maybe that’s in the works. I didn’t really have Holly in mind, so it definitely did come as a shock. I think is a perfect opportunity to showcase my skills against someone that’s the caliber that Holly is. She’s held world titles in MMA and boxing and she’s done a lot for this sport. I’m excited.”

In her last outing, Anderson earned a TKO victory over Charmaine Tweet. That bout was back in Jan. 2017. Anderson was going to make her UFC debut against Cyborg at UFC 214, but personal issues got in the way of that. With those issues cleared up, Anderson hopes to put herself in title contention next month.

