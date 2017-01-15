Megan Anderson to Dana White: ‘Tell The Girls I’m Coming For UFC Title’

Newly crowned Invicta FC interim featherweight champion Megan Anderson isn’t one to get complacent. Despite just winning gold last night (Jan. 14), the Australian bruiser has her eyes on a bigger prize. After her win, this is what she said inside the cage:

“Dana White, you tell Holly or Germaine to keep my belt warm, because I’m f*cking coming for it.”

Anderson took on Charmaine Tweet for the interim 145-pound title. Tweet got some good shots in the first round, but she couldn’t stop Anderson’s aggression. A barrage of strikes in the second round ended up being Tweet’s downfall as she could no longer fight back and the fight was stopped.

Anderson was interviewed backstage after the bout. She said taking shots early in the fight didn’t bother her because the plan was to be offensive:

“That’s my style. The first round I was a little slower, so I feel at this point she was able to maybe hit me a little more than I liked. But we made adjustments in the second. Moving forward is my forte and using that range and I didn’t give a sh*t what she was throwing at me because I was coming. And there’s nothing she could do to stop me.”

The inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title bout is set for UFC 208 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The two women who will be competing for the championship are Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. They will do battle on Feb. 11. Anderson will be paying close attention to that fight as she has made it clear, she wants a shot at the winner.

“Hello Sean (Shelby) and Mick (Maynard). Hello Mr. Dana White. I’ll be coming for that belt. So you tell the girls Holly or Germaine or whoever wins it, I’m coming for it.”