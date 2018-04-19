Megan Anderson Calls On UFC To Sign More Female Featherweights

Megan Anderson will face Holly Holm at UFC 225 on June 9th, 2018. Should Anderson defeat Holm, she’ll likely be the next to challenge Cris Cyborg for her UFC featherweight championship.

The 6ft tall Australian was forced to pull out of a planned bout with Cyborg at UFC 214 for personal reasons. She is motivated to face the champion before 2018 is out, however. Anderson appeared on the MMA Hour this week and expressed some frustration the Cyborg bout wasn’t rescheduled immediately.

“I didn’t know who I was going to fight. They gave us some dates but they didn’t give us any names,” she said regarding being booked against Holm. “I didn’t know until Tuesday, so they could’ve come back with Cris or they could’ve come back with anyone.”

“I was just preparing for a date and then on Tuesday at about 5:20, right before I was about to start practice, I got the call with the Holly fight. It’s not Cris, but I’m finally happy to get back in the cage.”

Megan Anderson Wants Deeper Featherweight Division

Anderson also spoke with BJ Penn Radio this week. During the interview, Anderson stated her belief the UFC needs to sign more fighters for the women’s featherweight division.

“I would love for the UFC to start signing more featherweights,” Anderson said. “You know, you have to build a division somehow. Why don’t you just sign all the featherweights that they have in Invicta right now and build from there? Divisions aren’t built overnight so let’s have a slow, steady intake of featherweights.”

Currently, the Women’s Featherweight division is the only weight class in the UFC which has a champion but no rankings.

“Let’s promote signing other featherweights because, at the end of the day, a division isn’t just solely made up of a few people,” she added. “In every division you need to have the bottom level, the middle tier, and the top tier, and that’s how you work your way up into the position I’m in. I was at the bottom and I worked my way up, and every division needs that. So whether there may be more middle of the road fighters than top, there’s nothing wrong with that because the only way that they can get to that top level is by fighting up. Taking those opportunities. So I just wish that they would back [the division]. Who knows what will happen in the next year or so.”