Megan Olivi Says She’s a ‘Psycho’ When Joseph Benavidez Fights

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Megan Olivi
Image Credit: UFC's YouTube Channel

For Megan Olivi, separation is key when her husband Joseph Benavidez is fighting.

Olivi is a reporter for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Benavidez is the No. 1 ranked UFC flyweight in the world. Olivi has been known for being professional and not letting things impact her work. She has made it known in the past that her and Benavidez can do their jobs without distractions.

She reiterated this point during a recent appearance on MMAJunkie Radio. While her work remains unbiased, Olivi admits she’s a wreck when Benavidez steps inside the Octagon:

“With my job, it’s kind of frowned upon a little bit that people would tie the two of us together in that emotional capacity. No matter what, I can always do my job, he can always do his. So I just think the more we kind of separate – because I am a psycho when he fights. I lose my mind. I watch fights for a living. I know what’s going on. I know why fighters are doing things. When he fights, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what’s happening?’ I don’t need people seeing that – no one needs anyone to see that – so we just kind of keep it hidden.”

