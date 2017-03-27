Megan Olivi Says She’s a ‘Psycho’ When Joseph Benavidez Fights

For Megan Olivi, separation is key when her husband Joseph Benavidez is fighting.

Olivi is a reporter for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Benavidez is the No. 1 ranked UFC flyweight in the world. Olivi has been known for being professional and not letting things impact her work. She has made it known in the past that her and Benavidez can do their jobs without distractions.

She reiterated this point during a recent appearance on MMAJunkie Radio. While her work remains unbiased, Olivi admits she’s a wreck when Benavidez steps inside the Octagon: