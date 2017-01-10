Melvin Guillard-Chidi Njokuani Will Meet in Bellator 171 Main Event

Melvin Guillard will return to the Bellator cage later this month, taking on Chidi Njokuani in the main event of Bellator 171.

The card has been announced by officials for January 27 from the Kansas Star Arena. The main card airs live on Spike.

Guillard (32-16-2) owns 21 career knockouts to his credit, while Njokuani (16-4) has won seven in a row and 11 of his last 12.

Back in July, Guillard was suspended for a year by the Kansas Athletic Commission for his use of a banned substance. That suspension will be cut short for “The Young Assassin” to make his return.

Along with a previously announced co-main event between David Rickels and Aaron Derrow, Chris Harris faces Jordan Young in one of the prelim features. More bouts are expected to be announced shortly.