Melvin Guillard: ‘Chidi Njokunai is Just an Average Fighter’

Tomorrow night (Jan. 27) Melvin Guillard will return to the Bellator cage to take on Chidi Njokuani inside the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas.

Guillard’s last bout ended in a knockout in favor of “The Young Assassin.” The result was changed to a no contest after Guillard tested positive for a banned substance. He wasn’t interested in speaking on the matter with MMAJunkie.com:

“It’s behind me. It’s done. I got reinstated, so that’s all that matters. Had it been something really severe, I probably wouldn’t be reinstated. That’s all I’m going to go on with that.”

Guillard wasn’t shy in assessing his opponent. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight doesn’t see anything special in Njokuani.

“He’s all right. I have nothing exciting to say about him. He’s just an average fighter. He’s tall. He’s lanky. He uses his reach pretty well. But I’ve fought a lot of tall people. I’ve fought a lot of short people. The only thing I think I haven’t fought is a midget. I hope I get to fight a midget before my career is up. But at the end of the day, a fight is a fight.”

While many see Guillard as a fearsome striker, he has confidence in his array of skills. “The Young Assassin” said he is comfortable no matter where the fight goes.

“I’ve got judo. I’ve got wrestling. I’ve got striking. I can strike with the best of them, so I’m not worried one bit – not in any aspect of this fight.”

The co-main event of Bellator 171 will feature another lightweight battle. David Rickels, who has gone 1-1, 2 NC in his last four fights, will look to begin 2017 with a win. Standing in his way will be Aaron Derrow.

A.J. McKee is also featured on the card. Sharing the cage with him will be Brandon Phillips.