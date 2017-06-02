Video: Former UFC Star Melvin Guillard Misses Weight, Suffers Highlight Reel Spinning Hook Kick KO

KunLunFigh MMA 12，Melvin Guillard pic.twitter.com/ItGhswL8j4 — Wang Lei (@nbwanglei) June 1, 2017

Melvin Guillard (32–18–2 (3)) hasn’t exactly had much luck since parting ways with the UFC. Since his release from the promotion in 2014, Guillard has gone just 1-5 (1NC) outside the MMA giant, and has run into weight cutting troubles as well.

Yesterday at Kunlun Fight MMA 12 in China, Guillard returned to action after missing weight for the fifth time since his UFC exit (that’s not even counting a 179lb catchweight bout at Bellator 171). Adding injury to insult, the struggling former lightweight was also the victim of a spinning hook kick KO, which you can watch above.

Muslim Salikhov picked up the victory, which improves his pro record to 12-1. The Kumyk Dagestani-born Russian has not lost a fight since 2012.

While Guillard’s struggles have been well documented, “The Young Assassin” was once a promising prospect in MMA. At 34 however, there’s a question of how much longer he can continue with outcomes like this.