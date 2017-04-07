Melvin Manhoef: ‘I Want to be Champion no Matter What’

Before Melvin Manhoef rides off into the sunset, he hopes to capture Bellator gold.

“No Mercy” understands he doesn’t have too much time left in active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. After years of putting his body on the line, Manhoef is hoping that tomorrow night (April 8) he can defeat Rafael Carvalho to capture the Bellator middleweight championship.

Manhoef told MMAJunkie.com that he wants to give the fans who have supported him throughout the years something to celebrate: