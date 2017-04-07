Melvin Manhoef: ‘I Want to be Champion no Matter What’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Melvin Manhoef
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Before Melvin Manhoef rides off into the sunset, he hopes to capture Bellator gold.

“No Mercy” understands he doesn’t have too much time left in active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. After years of putting his body on the line, Manhoef is hoping that tomorrow night (April 8) he can defeat Rafael Carvalho to capture the Bellator middleweight championship.

Manhoef told MMAJunkie.com that he wants to give the fans who have supported him throughout the years something to celebrate:

“I’m going to put more pressure; I’m going to come forward more. I have some things I’ve been working on of what I have to aim for. There are fans who want exciting fights, and sometimes I don’t win those fights. Then there are fans who want me to be the champion. I think my real fans would say after all these years of fighting hard and giving a lot of fights with knockouts, they can appreciate that I was in the moment. I had to have the patience and the game plan and everything to be become the champion. I want to become the people’s champion and Bellator’s champion, and I want to become champion for myself because it’s very important. I know it’s very weird to compare fights with all my knockouts. I know it’s something different, but I think the fans who really love me appreciated the fight, and they should also appreciate I want to get the title and I want to be the champion no matter what.”

LATEST NEWS

Get Your Picks In For UFC 210, Free & Paid Fantasy MMA Contests Available...

0
Tired of the same old salary cap model or just looking for something new on the fantasy front? Check out BigShot Fantasy MMA (BSMMA) for a...

Cub Swanson: ‘I Don’t Respect Artem Lobov Being Extremely Disrespectful’

0
Cub Swanson wants to beat some respect out of Artem Lobov. He'll get his chance on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee....
video

Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Share Moment After UFC 210 Weigh-Ins

0
In the latest episode of UFC 210 "Embedded," we get all the backstage access needed from Friday's weigh-ins. That includes a moment between Daniel Cormier...
Melvin Manhoef

Melvin Manhoef: ‘I Want to be Champion no Matter What’

0
Before Melvin Manhoef rides off into the sunset, he hopes to capture Bellator gold. "No Mercy" understands he doesn't have too much time left in...
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi Says Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is ‘The Stupidest Fight Ever’

0
Gegard Mousasi is not a fan of the potential Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match-up. Tomorrow night (April 8), Mousasi will fight out his...
video

UFC 210: Magomed Bibulatov Linked to Chechen Dictator Prior to Promotional Debut

0
When former World Series of Fighting flyweight champion Magomed Bibulatov steps into the octagon Saturday at UFC 210, a lot of eyes will be...