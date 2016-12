With today being the Christmas holiday, several UFC champions and past stars have checked in via social media with special holiday messages.

Featured below are tweets and Instagram posts from many UFC personalities, including reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, UFC Hall Of Famer “The Iceman” Chuck Liddell, UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk and more.

Happy Holidays from the staff here at MMANews.com!

All the way from Poland, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from @JoannaMMA!!! pic.twitter.com/u2TbdfaYuK — UFC (@ufc) December 25, 2016

Happy Holiday weekend and Merry Christmas from @SmileNSam! pic.twitter.com/rIMRnhSued — UFC (@ufc) December 24, 2016