Michael Bisping Asks GSP to 'Man up' Before he Fights Interim Champ

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping may just move on from Georges St-Pierre.

Bisping was expected to face “Rush” later this year, but “The Count’s” knee issues and St-Pierre’s eye injury have put a dent in those plans. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder is still hopeful that the bout can happen, but he’s losing patience.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Bisping said he may turn his attention to Yoel Romero or Robert Whittaker:

“Georges, I’ve done everything I can. If you want this fight to happen, get on your phone, call somebody up, send some messages — do f*cking something. I couldn’t care. I’m sick of everyone saying I don’t want to fight. Honestly, who I fight next? I couldn’t give a shit. I really couldn’t. Whether it’s GSP, whether it’s Yoel, whether it’s Whittaker. … I’m sick of all the bulls**t.”

He insisted that he’ll fight the deserving contender if his “super fight” is gone for good.

“Georges, man up! Make the call. I know you have some issues, but call the man, call Dana White. I’m backed into a corner. I’ve said everything I can say. If he doesn’t step up, I’m going to take on the winner of those two (Romero versus Whittaker). I want to do it. A lot of people want that fight. Failing that, I’ll take one of these two.”

