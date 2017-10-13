Michael Bisping Backtracks on Retirement Talks: ‘I Love This Too Much’

Michael Bisping won’t be retiring right after UFC 217 after all.

Bisping previously hinted that he may walk away from mixed martial arts competition after his next middleweight title defense against Georges St-Pierre. “Rush” himself has said he’ll retire if he can’t defeat Bisping.

During today’s (Oct. 13) UFC 217 press conference, “The Count” said he’s decided not to retire regardless of the result (via MMAMania.com):

“Listen, a lot of people were asking me about (retirement). I love this too much. I love this whole process, getting ready for a training camp. Eight weeks ago I was out of shape. Now I feel like I’m the champion of the world, I can beat anyone on this planet, especially this guy. I love that whole process. So, no, I won’t be retiring.”