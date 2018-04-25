Michael Bisping Blasts Rumors of Bout With Nick Diaz

Michael Bisping is ripping rumors of a fight with Nick Diaz.

Rumors have been swirling with claims that talks are in place for a bout between Bisping and Diaz. This comes off the heels of Diaz being cleared to compete by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). It appears those fight rumors are bogus.

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping blasted the rumors (via MMANYTT.com):

“You know why? [Because] it’s true. It is – I’m fighting [Nick] Diaz in LA. For the sake of people who want to take a little clip and make this go f*cking viral – I’m fighting Nick Diaz in Los Angeles. No, no. I’m not fighting Nick Diaz, it’s all total bullsh*t. I haven’t spoken to the UFC about anything, they haven’t even come to me. In fact, I’m a little bit offended the Ultimate Fighting Championship – what the f*ck?”

Bisping has made it clear that if he decides to fight again, it’ll be his last. “The Count” was finished twice in one month back in November. He first lost his middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre via submission, then he was knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in the first round. Many expected Bisping to compete on the UFC London card back in March, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Diaz hasn’t competed since Jan. 2015. He initially lost a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva, but the result was changed to a No Contest when Silva was popped for performance enhancers. Diaz and the Nevada State Athletic Commission were able to reach an agreement to reduce his suspension following his own failed drug test for marijuana. He later ran into trouble with USADA for three Whereabouts Failures, but as mentioned earlier those issues have been resolved.

Who do you want to see Michael Bisping face in his retirement bout?