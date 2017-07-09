Michael Bisping Calls Robert Whittaker a Poser With Interim Title

Michael Bisping wasted little time talking trash to his future opponent.

Bisping, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, is in for a unification bout. He’ll do battle with newly crowned interim champion Robert Whittaker.

“The Reaper” defeated Yoel Romero by unanimous decision at UFC 213. After the bout, Bisping said he was disgusted to see Whittaker with the interim gold. He explained why he threw his own title on the canvas to his fellow FOX Sports crew (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I am the undisputed champion of the world. This fake, this poser, is standing there with an interim belt, like he’s the champion. I’m the champion. Here, take it. We’re going to fight, so right now I’m still the champ. I’m not going to walk around with it on. You’ve got one, I’ve got one. Take it. May the best man win. Whoever wins the fight, you can have it, you’re the champ.”

If Bisping vs. Whittaker is indeed next, it would restore some order in the UFC’s middleweight division. Many have argued that “The Count” has been avoiding number one contenders with a title defense against Dan Henderson and a bout with Georges St-Pierre that didn’t materialize.

Bisping strongly disagrees with those views.