Michael Bisping Calls Yoel Romero’s Manager ‘Idiotic’

Michael Bisping doesn’t hold Yoel Romero’s manager, Malki Kawa in high regard.

With the return of Georges St-Pierre being made official, Bisping finds himself in an interesting spot. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has said that Yoel Romero will be the number one contender for Bisping’s middleweight title.

With “Rush” back in the fold and possibly looking for a big middleweight tilt, it’s easy to see a bout between “The Count” and St-Pierre generating a significant amount of money. Bisping himself has said he’d welcome a fight with St-Pierre because he realizes it would be a big draw.

Romero has certainly taken exception to talks of a “big money fight,” and wants to be the next fighter to compete against Bisping. Recently, Kawa claimed Bisping was ducking “The Solider of God” because he knows his days as the 185-pound champion are numbered.

Bisping heard Kawa’s claims and he fired back at the mixed martial arts (MMA) manager. The middleweight kingpin was a recent guest on Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM Rush radio show. Bisping explained why he believes Kawa made the ducking claims: