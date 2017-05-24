Michael Bisping Confirms GSP Fight Off, Talks Romero-Whittaker

By
Dana Becker
-
0

For the time being, Michael Bisping will stay on the sidelines and recover while awaiting a new challenger to his middleweight title.

The reigning UFC 185-pound champion confirmed that a planned bout with former welterweight titleholder Georges St-Pierre has been placed on the backburner. The promotion, along with UFC president Dana White, also said the same when they announced Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero at UFC 213 for the interim middleweight belt.

“As we all know, it was supposed to be Georges St-Pierre, but for whatever reason, that is not happening as of right now,” Bisping said. “I do have a knee injury so I won’t be fighting any time soon.”

It is expected that Bisping will be cleared in time to unify his title with the winner of Whittaker-Romero. But as only he can, “The Count” made one thing clear during UFC Tonight Wednesday.

“That doesn’t mean that they’re fighting for my title,” Bisping said. “Nobody’s fighting for my title right now. Let’s just make this clear.

