Michael Bisping: ‘Conor McGregor is Not Trying to be a Gangster’

Michael Bisping has given his take on Conor McGregor’s assault following the UFC 223 media day.

It’s well known by now that McGregor is in hot water. He turned himself in to the police following his assault after the UFC 223 media day. McGregor threw a dolly at a van holding red corner fighters. The object shattered a glass window, injuring Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg.

The “Notorious” one was bailed out of jail by his teammate Dillon Danis. It was a $50,000 bail. McGregor cannot contact Chiesa or Borg under any circumstances, that includes social media or he’ll find himself back in jail. Chiesa reportedly filed a police report as a result of McGregor’s actions.

Three fights had to be pulled from UFC 223 after the incident. Artem Lobov, who took part in the chaos, was removed from the card. Chiesa and Borg were also removed as they weren’t medically cleared.

TMZ caught up with Bisping to get his opinion on the situation. Here’s what he had to say (via MMAMania.com):

“There are no gangs in MMA. There are gangs in England. There are gangs in Dublin. There’s gangs all over the world just like right here. There are no gangs in MMA. Conor is not trying to be a gangster. Conor is just trying to look after his boys, right? Which you got to applaud him for. He made a mistake. That’s all it is.”

McGregor’s status is unclear at this time. He is due to appear back in court in June. Time will tell if he will receive jail time or be off the hook on probation or a fine. Meanwhile, the UFC has a new lightweight champion in Khabib Nurmagoemedov. He defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision. “The Eagle” has made it clear that he has unfinished business with McGregor and he’s willing to settle it in or out of the Octagon.