Michael Bisping Considering Retirement Fight at UFC Liverpool

Michael Bisping is intrigued by the idea of having his retirement fight at UFC Liverpool.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder is 39 years old and doesn’t plan to compete in his 40s. In fact, “The Count” insists he only has one more bout to go before calling it a career. While many called for UFC London to be Bisping’s final destination, “The Count” felt differently.

Perhaps the next best thing is UFC Liverpool, which takes place on May 27. In the main event of that card, Stephen Thompson will take on Darren Till. Could it be the final stop of Bisping’s career?

During a recent edition of the “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping talked about the possibility (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’m interested in fighting on that card. We’ll see. We’ll see what the UFC comes up with. But yeah, I’m definitely interested. For sure. That would be my last fight and then I can bugger off. I spoke to the UFC already, I’m playing a little game here. I said to the UFC, ‘Throw some names my way.’ We’ll see. So we’ll see what they come back with.”

The card hasn’t been finalized, so there may be room Bisping. In terms of popularity, Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson comes in behind Thompson vs. Till. One would imagine the addition of Bisping would garner the event even more attention.

Do you think we’ll see Michael Bisping compete on the UFC Liverpool card?