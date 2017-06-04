Michael Bisping Defends Vitor Belfort Continuing to Fight

By
Dana Becker
-
0

In a surprise, UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping actually defended Vitor Belfort Saturday night after UFC 212.

Bisping has had his issues with Belfort in the past, calling him out for his use of banned substances and TRT. But after the 40-year-old defeated Nate Marquardt and stated he wants to continue fighting, “The Count” came to his defense.

“He’s been fighting the best in the division. With Nate, he moved down a little in the division,” Bisping said. “Maybe he can get five more wins fighting at that level. He’s out there doing the job he loves, so what? If he can continue to do that, why do you have to hate on that?”

Belfort knocked out Bisping back in 2013 to start his run to challenging then-UFC champion Chris Weidman. The Brazilian has gone 1-2 with a no-contest over his last four fights.

Rashad Evans, a former teammate of Belfort’s, had a different opinion on the future.

“Vitor may be at the verge of retiring. He got a solid win,” he said. “But I don’t want to see him fight five more times.”

