Michael Bisping Earned an Unfortunate New UFC Record in Shanghai

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is no stranger to setting records in the promotion, especially as one of the longest active fighters in UFC history

Bisping became the first British fighter to ever win a UFC title when he beat Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 in 2016.

“The Count” also has the most fights in the promotion’s history at 28 and is joint top on the list of most wins in the UFC at 20. A spot he now shares with Georges St-Pierre, who dethroned him as UFC middleweight champion earlier this month.

The 38-year-old set a new record at UFC Shanghai on Saturday – one which he would rather not have associated with his name. Bisping is now on record as having the most knockdowns in UFC history, following his first-round knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum:

Knockdowns Suffered, UFC History

Michael Bisping – 12

Dan Henderson – 11

Keith Jardine – 10

Travis Browne – 9

Seven tied – 8#UFCShanghai — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) November 25, 2017

While the Brit has been knocked down four times in his last three fights, Gastelum is just the third fighter to finish Bisping with strikes after Dan Henderson and Vitor Belfort.