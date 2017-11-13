Michael Bisping Eyeing Retirement Fight in England in March

Recently dethroned UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping wants to go out on a high in front of an English crowd

Bisping earned the maximum respect of the MMA community last weekend when he stepped up to replace Anderson Silva on just three weeks notice against Kelvin Gastelum.

“The Count” is certain that he will not retire in front of those in attendance at UFC Shanghai. The Brit told Ariel Helwani that he would love nothing more than to have his last hurrah on home soil, with the UFC’s trip to London in March in mind (via MMAFighting):

“Again, I have nothing against China,” Bisping said following Helwani’s suggestion that retiring in China didn’t make sense. “They are a lovely race of people. I have never been to China, why is my retirement fight going to be in China?

“There’s a fight card on in London. I would love to be on that. I would love to be a part of that to say thank you to the British people who supported me and have my last fight there.”

“I definitely want my last fight to be in England. I’ve always wanted my last fight to be in England.”