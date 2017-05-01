Michael Bisping Featured in Movie Trailer “My Name Is Lenny”

Michael Bisping already has several notable movie roles on his resume, including sports in “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” and “Twin Peaks.”

Now, the UFC middleweight champion is a key player in the upcoming film “My Name is Lenny.”

The movie, which is released this June in cinemas and for digital download, is about the true story of Lenny McLean, who was a bareknuckle fighter in the 1970s.

Bisping plays Roy Shaw, the main rival to McLean during the film. Along with Bisping, Josh Helman plays McLean, Chanel Cresswell stars as McLean’s wife and John Hurt has a major role. Cathal Pendred, who has retired from MMA, is also in the film.

Bisping is expected to defend his title against Georges St-Pierre sometime in 2017. Officials were working on the bout for International Fight Week this July at one point.