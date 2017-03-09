Michael Bisping Feels Khabib Nurmagomedov Ruined His Chance to Fight Conor McGregor

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Image Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michael Bisping doesn’t see Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor ever sharing the Octagon.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder discussed Nurmagomedov pulling out of his interim title bout with Tony Ferguson at UFC 209. “The Count” feels “The Eagle’s” weight cutting issues were the nail in the coffin on a bout between him and UFC lightweight champion McGregor.

UFC 209 was supposed to have some clarity in the 155-pound division. The winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson was likely to meet McGregor in a unification bout later this year. Now, it’s unknown whether or not the UFC will try to reschedule the match-up.

During an episode of his podcast, “Believe You Me,” Bisping gave his thoughts on Nurmagomedov’s chances of ever facing “Notorious” after the UFC 209 mishap (via Joe.co.uk):

“One million per cent, it kills his chances of ever fighting Conor and it puts the UFC in a very difficult position. If they make that rematch between Khabib and Tony, and Khabib wins, there is no way Conor is going to accept that because he is going to say, ‘I’m not going to take that risk of having an entire fight camp for him not to make it to the Octagon so I’m not going to do it.'”

