Michael Bisping: Georges St-Pierre is a F*cking Fraud

Michael Bisping feels Georges St-Pierre is of the belief that he’s in for an easy fight in his return to competition.

On Nov. 4, Bisping will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against St-Pierre inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The middleweight clash will headline UFC 217.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Bisping said St-Pierre’s return is misguided:

“The problem with Georges, this is where he’s messed up: Georges has fallen into the trap that many people fall into, and that trap is, he thinks he can beat me. A lot of people look at me on TV and they go, ‘I can beat that guy. Look at the way he fights,’ and this and that. But then when they get in there with me, it’s a different thing. See, Georges paints himself as this martial artist, which he is, but the story that’s surrounding Georges is that, ‘oh, this guy, he’s coming out of retirement after four years and he’s going to step up a weight class and fight the champion. Man, this guy’s amazing. He’s got balls bigger than Canada.’”

“The Count” went as far as to say St-Pierre isn’t the man everyone thinks he is.

“But in truth, he’s doing this because he thinks he can beat me. We trained together a long, long time ago and he outwrestled me then. I didn’t know a double-leg from a Big Mac. So he still thinks he can outwrestle me down and beat me. He didn’t want to fight Anderson Silva when he was the champion. He didn’t want to fight Luke Rockhold when he was the champion. So he’s looking at me as easy pickings. That’s why he’s focused on fighting me so much. And for all this talk, I say Georges is a fraud. And Canada, who looks at him as their champion — Canada’s champion is a f*cking fraud.”