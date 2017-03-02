Michael Bisping: ‘Georges St-Pierre is Out of His F*cking Mind’

As far as Michael Bisping is concerned, Georges St-Pierre is loony.
“The Count” is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title later this year against “Rush.” A date has not been set, but UFC President Dana White made the announcement yesterday (March 1).
Many scoffed at the idea of Bisping defending his 185-pound against any fighter other than Yoel Romero. “The Soldier of God” is the No. 1 ranked middleweight in the UFC. Bisping said taking a fight with St-Pierre was a “no-brainer.”
The middleweight kingpin was approached by TMZ Sports to get his thoughts on St-Pierre. Bisping believes St-Pierre has lost his marbles (via MMAMania.com):
“I’m feeling very confident. Georges St-Pierre is crazy! He thinks he’s going to come back after three years and beat me? Anderson Silva couldn’t beat me, Dan Henderson couldn’t beat me, Luke Rockhold got knocked out in the first round. GSP is out there saying he was abducted by aliens. I think we can all agree that aliens don’t exist so the guy is out of his mind. This is proof once again that he’s out of his mind. He thinks he’s going to stroll off the couch, three years sat on his ass, come in and take my title? The guy is out of his f*cking mind.”