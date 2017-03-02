Michael Bisping: ‘Georges St-Pierre is Out of His F*cking Mind’

As far as Michael Bisping is concerned, Georges St-Pierre is loony.

“The Count” is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title later this year against “Rush.” A date has not been set, but UFC President Dana White made the announcement yesterday (March 1).

Many scoffed at the idea of Bisping defending his 185-pound against any fighter other than Yoel Romero. “The Soldier of God” is the No. 1 ranked middleweight in the UFC. Bisping said taking a fight with St-Pierre was a “no-brainer.”

The middleweight kingpin was approached by TMZ Sports to get his thoughts on St-Pierre. Bisping believes St-Pierre has lost his marbles (via MMAMania.com):