Michael Bisping: ‘Georges St-Pierre is Out of His F*cking Mind’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Georges St-Pierre
Image Credit: Jon P. Kopaloff / Getty Images Sport / Getty

As far as Michael Bisping is concerned, Georges St-Pierre is loony.

“The Count” is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title later this year against “Rush.” A date has not been set, but UFC President Dana White made the announcement yesterday (March 1).

Many scoffed at the idea of Bisping defending his 185-pound against any fighter other than Yoel Romero. “The Soldier of God” is the No. 1 ranked middleweight in the UFC. Bisping said taking a fight with St-Pierre was a “no-brainer.”

The middleweight kingpin was approached by TMZ Sports to get his thoughts on St-Pierre. Bisping believes St-Pierre has lost his marbles (via MMAMania.com):

“I’m feeling very confident. Georges St-Pierre is crazy! He thinks he’s going to come back after three years and beat me? Anderson Silva couldn’t beat me, Dan Henderson couldn’t beat me, Luke Rockhold got knocked out in the first round. GSP is out there saying he was abducted by aliens. I think we can all agree that aliens don’t exist so the guy is out of his mind. This is proof once again that he’s out of his mind. He thinks he’s going to stroll off the couch, three years sat on his ass, come in and take my title? The guy is out of his f*cking mind.”

LATEST NEWS

Daniel Kelly

Daniel Kelly on Fight With Rashad Evans: ‘It’s Nothing New to me to be...

0
Daniel Kelly doesn't mind being an underdog for his bout against Rashad Evans. Kelly meets "Suga" this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena...
Georges St-Pierre

Michael Bisping: ‘Georges St-Pierre is Out of His F*cking Mind’

0
As far as Michael Bisping is concerned, Georges St-Pierre is loony. "The Count" is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title later...
Tyron Woodley

Tony Ferguson Says Stephen Thompson Will ‘Beat The F*ck Out of Tyron Woodley’

0
Tony Ferguson and Tyron Woodley aren't exactly pals. "El Cucuy" has got an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov this...
Eryk Anders

Ep. 11: MMA News Podcast With LFA 6’s Eryk Anders

0
The 11th episode of the MMA News Podcast is here and our special guest this week is Eryk Anders. As always, the MMA News Podcast...
video

Report: Stefan Struve-Francis Ngannou Planned for UFC Fight Night: Stockholm

0
According to a report by MMA NYTT, heavyweights Stefan Struve and Francis Ngannou are tentatively being looked at for the upcoming Stockholm, Sweden "Fight...