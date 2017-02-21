Michael Bisping: ‘I Think It’s a Bad Idea For GSP to Fight me’

Michael Bisping certainly isn’t opposed to a title bout against Georges St-Pierre, but it isn’t a fight he thinks “Rush” should take.

Last week, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White confirmed that the former welterweight king is making his return to the promotion. An opponent, date, or venue has not been determined.

St-Pierre’s coach, Firas Zahabi, said ideally he’d like his fighter to compete against UFC lightweight ruler Conor McGregor or middleweight champion Bisping. “The Count” welcomes the idea with open arms, but thinks St-Pierre would be in for a rude awakening.

During a recent appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Bisping explained why getting thrown to the wolves immediately isn’t a smart move for “Rush” (via MMAMania.com):

“If they offer me the No. 1 contender, I’ll take the No. 1 contender. If they offer me ‘GSP,’ listen, I will be a fool not to take it, of course I will take ‘GSP.’ If they were to offer that fight, but there’s been no word about it. I hope they do. After three years, I think it’s a tough fight for ‘GSP’ If I’m honest. Fighters know the hardest part of fighting, of course it’s the physical; but the hardest part is the mental aspect. There’s self-doubt, inner-demons. ‘GSP’ kind of had a tough fight last time out against Johny Hendricks and spending three years away, and coming back stepping up a weight class and fighting me, I think that’s a bad idea for Georges St-Pierre. If he wants to do it then God bless.”

White has said that Yoel Romero will be getting the next shot at Bisping’s title, but money talks. With McGregor on the shelf until his baby is born, and Ronda Rousey likely riding off in the sunset, the UFC is looking for big match-ups. Bisping vs. St-Pierre is certainly a candidate.