Michael Bisping: ‘I Was Not Buying Jose Aldo as Featherweight Champion’

Michael Bisping was not impressed with Jose Aldo’s reign as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder.

At UFC 212, Jose Aldo took on Max Holloway in a unification title bout. Holloway gained some momentum at the end of the second round and starched Aldo in the third round. “Blessed” became the undisputed featherweight champion and he did so in enemy territory.

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping said he didn’t see Aldo as the true 145-pound king (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think it’s fantastic that Max Holloway won and I think he had to win to put life back into the 145 [pound] division. Because honestly, Jose Aldo is a great fighter, Jose Aldo had an amazing career, Jose Aldo this, Jose Aldo that, all this f**king good stuff is so positive – I was not for one second buying Jose Aldo as the featherweight champion. I’m sorry but he got knocked the eff out in 13 seconds and then in his next fight he fights Frankie Edgar and all of the sudden he’s the champion again. So for me, I never bought into that.”

“The Count” went on to say that Holloway adds more to the featherweight division as a champion than Aldo.

“On the other side, we had Max Holloway on a 10-fight win streak, getting better and better with every fight. The whole interim title fight at UFC 206 against Anthony Pettis, that was a little weak sauce so to speak but still, he beat him. Then he fights the undisputed champion which is bullsh*t because he’s not the undisputed champion because he just got knocked out in his fight previous.”