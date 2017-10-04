Michael Bisping Implies GSP is Flushing PEDs Out of His System

Michael Bisping won’t let up the trash talking towards Georges St-Pierre.

Bisping will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against St-Pierre inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The championship scrap is set to headline UFC 217. It’ll be St-Pierre’s first bout since Nov. 2013 and his middleweight debut.

One thing that Bisping hasn’t gotten over is the first face-off he had with “Rush.” St-Pierre blasted the champion for drinking alcohol. During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping threw steroid accusations the way of St-Pierre (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’d had a heavy night before and Georges was taking pleasure in [mocking me for my behavior]. So f**king what Georges. I’m 38 years old and I’m in Las Vegas. If you’re man enough to fight me anytime soon, I won’t be drinking. When I’m training for a fight I’m very, very dedicated but of course, I’m not training for a fight because I don’t know whether it’s because Georges needs to clear the steroids out of his system before he enters the USADA testing pool. I don’t know what the reason is but that is definitely a potentially valid reason because you’ve got to get tested for six months before you come back and he did his best to delay it so maybe that was why.”