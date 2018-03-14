Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold Continue Heated War of Words Over Potential Trilogy

Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold are no closer to signing a deal to face off in a third fight but that doesn't mean the two former champions are finished sniping at each other in a series of expletive filled responses.

The latest back and forth started on Twitter when Rockhold dropped a photo from his first fight with Bisping where he finished the outspoken Brit by second round submission.

That quickly earned him a response from Bisping, who then reminded him about their rematch in 2016 when he knocked Rockhold out in the first round to win the UFC middleweight title.

😂😂😂 good one dipshit. But remember when I knocked you out cold, took your belt and you cried like a little bitch? In fact that's probably a little hazy for you. See attached and have a great day numb nuts. pic.twitter.com/RE3Waq3MtZ — michael (@bisping) March 14, 2018

That set off a bomb of responses including Rockhold claiming that the UFC had sent him a contract already to face Bisping.

as soon as thing become predictable they become boring. Facts are it’s 1 -1. Contract is on your desk. Sign it or keep running — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) March 14, 2018

sign the contract — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) March 14, 2018

Bisping then fired back saying that no such contract actually exists and no form offer had ever been made to him regarding a third fight against Rockhold.

Please, show me the suggested bout date, terms, location, arena, etc….. you can't!!! Know why? cos you're full of shit, dipshit! In fact, scrub out the compensation and show me yours? You simply cannot, because it doesn't exist. Dummy! https://t.co/1sVm3l2tqc — michael (@bisping) March 14, 2018

Obviously the bad blood between Rockhold and Bisping still boils over any time they get into an exchange through interviews or social media, but that doesn’t mean the trilogy is any closer to reality. While Rockhold has gone as far as saying he’d retire if he lost to Bisping in the third fight, that isn’t enticing the former champion to accept the fight anymore than before.

Actually according to Bisping, he’s still not ready to commit to a third fight against Rockhold or facing anyone else for that matter because the former champion is still contemplating his future in the sport.

With an acting career that’s beginning to flourish including an upcoming role on the CBS series ‘MacGyver’, Bisping has enough to keep him busy without competing in the UFC again. That’s why he’s still not certain whether he’ll return for one more fight or just call it a career now.

“Honestly, I don’t know if I’m going to fight again. I was going to fight in London, which is happening this weekend. I was supposed to fight but we couldn’t get the deal done and now it’s giving me more time to reflect. I don’t know, maybe I will, maybe I won’t [fight again],” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast.

“If a deal comes my way that is good enough, and by the way I’m not saying that as an insult to the UFC, they’ve got to run their business and I understand that and I’ve got to run mine. If it’s mutually beneficial to all parties included, then yeah I will fight. But if not, I’m happy with the way things were.”

