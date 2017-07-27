Michael Bisping: ‘Maybe GSP, Maybe Nick Diaz’ Next For UFC Champion

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping honestly doesn’t know who he’ll fight next.

Bisping, who has been sidelined since a win last year vs. Dan Henderson, thought he was primed for a bout vs. former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. That all changed, though, and Robert Whittaker became the next likely opponent after he won the interim belt.

But as far as “The Count” is concerned, right now, it’s all about waiting and seeing.

“I don’t know now,” he said. “At UFC 213, I agreed to fight the winner of Whittaker vs. (Yoel) Romero. Robert won and I agreed to fight him and coach The Ultimate Fighter against him.

“But he’s injured until next year. I’ll fight somebody. Maybe GSP, maybe Nick Diaz or someone else.”

Romero, who lost a decision to Whittaker for that interim title, has made it known he is hunting Bisping. Chris Weidman, fresh off a submission of Kelvin Gastelum and a former champion, is also on the prowl for the Brit.