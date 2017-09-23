Michael Bisping Questions Yushin Okami’s “Amateurish” Loss in Japan

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping had a pretty harsh assessment of Yushin Okami’s efforts against Ovince Saint Preux on Friday night

Despite Okami competing in the UFC for the first time in four years, stepping in on a week’s notice and fighting at light heavyweight for the first time, Bisping believes Okami had no excuses for how things went down at UFC Fight Night 117:

“If you are Yushin Okami, and you watch any footage of Ovince Saint Preux if you’ve seen his last fight, he got the Von Flue,” Bisping said (h/t MMA Junkie). “He’s had it before. What do you try to do? Rule 101, you don’t try to guillotine him from side control on your back. And he did that. … It was just crazy that he even did that. But I’m sorry, Yushin Okami, I have a lot of respect for you, but it was madness. It was absolutely amateurish. Shut the door on your way out.

“Okami obviously didn’t watch any tape whatsoever,” Bisping said. “If he did, he would have known not to grab the head. … It’s an amateur move. It’s a stalling measure. There’s no submission for Okami on his back there. If you’re grabbing from there, you’re just trying to hold on. It was a terrible, terrible decision for Okami.”