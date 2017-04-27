Michael Bisping on Al Iaquinta: ‘He’s Not Being The Smartest Man Right Now’

Michael Bisping is a fan of Al Iaquinta’s fighting style, but he doesn’t agree with his recent outbursts.

It’s no secret that Iaquinta is a disgruntled fighter with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). “Raging” wasn’t happen with the money he was making on his UFC deal before taking a two-year break and he still isn’t satisfied. Iaquinta has been going on Twitter rants blasting the UFC and their Reebok deal.

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping said Iaquinta isn’t exactly using his head (via MMAMania.com):