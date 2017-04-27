Michael Bisping on Al Iaquinta: ‘He’s Not Being The Smartest Man Right Now’

Michael Bisping is a fan of Al Iaquinta’s fighting style, but he doesn’t agree with his recent outbursts.
It’s no secret that Iaquinta is a disgruntled fighter with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). “Raging” wasn’t happen with the money he was making on his UFC deal before taking a two-year break and he still isn’t satisfied. Iaquinta has been going on Twitter rants blasting the UFC and their Reebok deal.
During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping said Iaquinta isn’t exactly using his head (via MMAMania.com):
“Listen, I like Al Iaquinta, I really do, I like the way he fights, he is very exciting, he’s a knockout artist and brings a lot to the table, but he’s not being the smartest man right now. He’s really not. He’s saying he can go off and become a real estate agent and make more money. The fact is you can’t, there is more money to be made in UFC and it’s as simple as that. Period. Al has the potential to be one of those guys and he has the potential to be a champion and make it to the money and be a fan favorite. But, going up against the UFC and saying, ‘Fuck you Dana’ and stuff like that, it’s just not smart.”