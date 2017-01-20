Michael Bisping on Chael Sonnen Fight: ‘He Was Juiced Out of His Mind’

Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping made his debut for the promotion in 2006. He didn’t get a title shot until June 2016. “The Count” had a chance to get a championship opportunity in 2012, but he fell just short against Chael Sonnen.

Speaking with John Pollock on the MMA Report (via Flo Combat), Bisping claimed Sonnen wasn’t clean for their fight:

“Any fighter wants to get a rematch with a fighter that has a victory over them. I think we all know that he was juiced out of his mind for that one and I think the general consensus was that I won that fight anyway, it was just the judges that got it wrong. It’s all good though and I wish him the best.”

Many expected Bisping’s next title defense to be against Yoel Romero. That bout is going to have to wait if it ever materializes. “The Count” is out with an injury. The champion isn’t too concerned about the damage to his knee.

“I found out just recently that I’ve got to have knee surgery. It’s nothing major, I just slightly tore my knee up and have a torn meniscus. I’ve got to have that knee surgery taken care of and we scheduled that for the next couple of weeks.”

Bisping has his sights set on a return in about four months. He is also tackling another venture.

“I’ll get that taken care of and then I’ll probably be defending the belt around, I don’t know–May or something like that I’d guess. Acting wise there’s a few things in the pipeline. I fly up to Toronto on Saturday for at TV show that I’m filming and yeah, I got a few things in the pipeline, but until you sign a contract it’s all talk.”