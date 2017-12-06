Michael Bisping on Fighting Kelvin Gastelum: It Didn’t Pay Off

Michael Bisping admits that his risky short-notice bout against Kelvin Gastelum didn’t pay off.

Bisping suffered two losses last month and was finished in both bouts. First, he lost his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre via submission at UFC 217. Then, he was knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in the first round at a UFC Fight Night event in Shanghai, China.

During a recent addition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping talked about the aftermath of losing twice in one month (via MMAFighting.com):

“It was a big gamble, it didn’t pay off. Had it paid off it would have been great but that’s what you do. You roll the dice, you give it a shot, and you hope for the best, and the best man, I guess that was Kelvin so well done to him.”