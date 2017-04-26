Michael Bisping on GSP’s Physique: ‘He Looks Like He’s Been Impregnated by an Alien’

Michael Bisping has seen Georges St-Pierre’s new physique and feels it’s a bit odd.

“The Count” is expected to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against “Rush” later this year. It’ll be St-Pierre’s first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since Nov. 2013. It’ll also be his first MMA bout in the 185-pound division.

Earlier today (April 26), new footage of a photoshoot from Hayabusa surfaced. In the video, St-Pierre appeared heavier than he had been in previous years. “Rush” said he feels the extra weight will help him deal with Bisping’s size advantage.

Bisping responded to the video on his “Believe You Me” podcast. “The Count” poked fun at St-Pierre’s physique and even suggested that “Rush” himself is joking around with the added weight (via MMAFighting.com):