Michael Bisping on Knee Injury: ‘I’m my Own Worst Enemy at Times’

Michael Bisping is bored and apparently that boredom has led to pain.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder is recovering from knee surgery and he hasn’t exactly been happy sitting on the sidelines. “The Count” is a 37-fight veteran who is used to staying active. Since his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career began, Bisping has had at least two fights per year.

After having his most successful year to date with wins over Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, and Dan Henderson, the 185-pound champion needed to go under the knife. Bisping recently appeared on UFC Unfiltered (via MMAWeekly.com) to discuss why it has been so difficult to recover from his knee surgery: