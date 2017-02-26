Michael Bisping on Knee Injury: ‘I’m my Own Worst Enemy at Times’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Getty Images

Michael Bisping is bored and apparently that boredom has led to pain.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder is recovering from knee surgery and he hasn’t exactly been happy sitting on the sidelines. “The Count” is a 37-fight veteran who is used to staying active. Since his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career began, Bisping has had at least two fights per year.

After having his most successful year to date with wins over Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, and Dan Henderson, the 185-pound champion needed to go under the knife. Bisping recently appeared on UFC Unfiltered (via MMAWeekly.com) to discuss why it has been so difficult to recover from his knee surgery:

“I’m my own worst enemy at times because a week after having the surgery, I was actually sparring with Kendall Grove. Kendall Grove was staying at my house because he had a fight coming up and I wanted to help, but of course I get bored. It was like eight or nine days after the surgery, I went in and did some boxing sparring and the next day my knee was killing (me). So I rested for a few days and then I went and did some bag work and then the next day it was killing (me). So I’ve been taking two steps forward, one step back.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya: ‘Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is a Disrespect to Boxing’

0
Oscar De La Hoya is not a fan of the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather talks. The boxing Hall of Famer and current promoter through...
Augusto Mendes

Augusto Mendes: ‘I Want to Fight Someone Ranked in The Top 15’

0
Augusto Mendes feels ready to face a higher level of competition. After being stopped in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut by current bantamweight king...
Matt Riddlevideo

Matt Riddle: ‘I Don’t Think Dana White is a Good Person, He’s an A**hole’

0
Matt Riddle and Dana White aren't likely to exchange Christmas cards at the end of 2017. Riddle, who used to compete for the Ultimate Fighting...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on Knee Injury: ‘I’m my Own Worst Enemy at Times’

0
Michael Bisping is bored and apparently that boredom has led to pain. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder is recovering from knee...
Paul Daley

Paul Daley: ‘I’ve Achieved Way More Than Michael Page Has’

0
Paul Daley and Michael Page aren't exactly on friendly terms these days. "Semtex" has to stay focused on Rory MacDonald, who is his opponent at...