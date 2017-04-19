Michael Bisping on Robert Whittaker: ‘I Think he Should be Number One Contender’

There is no end in sight for the mind games between Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero.

Bisping, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, is set to defend his gold against Georges St-Pierre later this year. The clear number one contender after the bout is Romero, but “The Count” has someone else in mind as a more deserving contender.

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me Podcast,” Bisping explained why he feels Robert Whittaker should get a title shot before “The Soldier of God” (via MMAFighting.com):