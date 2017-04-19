Michael Bisping on Robert Whittaker: ‘I Think he Should be Number One Contender’

There is no end in sight for the mind games between Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero.
Bisping, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, is set to defend his gold against Georges St-Pierre later this year. The clear number one contender after the bout is Romero, but “The Count” has someone else in mind as a more deserving contender.
During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me Podcast,” Bisping explained why he feels Robert Whittaker should get a title shot before “The Soldier of God” (via MMAFighting.com):
“Yoel Romero is a dirty, lying, cheating scumbag. If you want to do Whittaker after I’ve beaten GSP, we can. If not, I’ll do Romero. But I see Robert as a more worthy contender. He stopped ‘Jacare,’ Romero didn’t stop ‘Jacare.’ And Robert hasn’t tested positive for steroids so really I think it should be Robert next. Let’s officially now start the campaign that after I beat GSP, it should be Robert Whittaker. Robert Whittaker vs. Michael Bisping because – okay, maybe there’s a case that he’s the most worthy contender – but more importantly, just to f**k with Yoel Romero. He is the only fight I will take after Georges St-Pierre. I just think, all those things together, Robert Whittaker – okay, admittedly, way better match-up for me stylistically – but, facts are facts and I think he should be the No. 1 contender.”