Michael Bisping on Romero-Whittaker: ‘This Isn’t a Real Title Fight’

Michael Bisping won’t consider the winner of Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker to be a true champion.

Knee issues have prevented “The Count” from defending his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title tonight (July 8) at UFC 213. As a result, “The Soldier of God” and Whittaker will battle for the interim gold.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Bisping said the interim title doesn’t hold much meaning:

“I couldn’t care less about it. This isn’t a real title fight. I said the same on Instagram last night; the belt is not up for grabs. And it’s not up for grabs, even the UFC know that. Robert and Yoel must know that. Do you know how they know that? (They know it) because they’re the co-main event to Valentina f**king Shevchenko. If the real 185-pound belt was on the line it would be the main event. That is a fact. But it’s not. The interim belt isn’t worth the leather that it’s printed on.”

Since the interview, Romero vs. Whittaker has taken over at UFC 213’s main event. Despite claims by UFC president Dana White, many are wondering if Bisping will meet the interim champion next, or if Georges St-Pierre is his next dance partner.