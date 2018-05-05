Michael Bisping On Rumors Of Nick Diaz Fight: “I’d Love To!”

Often times in the MMA community, fans will make enough noise to get an unlikely fight to happen. That seems to be the agenda MMA fans have regarding the recent rumors of a potential showdown between former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and longtime fan-favorite Nick Diaz.

Diaz popped into “The Count’s” world in November of 2017 when he spoke out candidly about the UFC Middleweight Championship bout between Bisping and Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217. According to the Stockton, California native, Bisping and GSP both turned down offers to fight him and because of that, he dubbed their UFC 217 showdown “the battle of chickens.”

In recent weeks, whispers of a potential “retirement fight” between circulating throughout the MMA community, with the former UFC Middleweight Champion responding to them during a recent episode of his Believe You Me with Michael Bisping podcast.

“”No, no. I’m not fighting Nick Diaz, it’s all total bullsh*t,” said Bisping on the podcast. “I haven’t spoken to the UFC about anything, they haven’t even come to me.”

After that mention, and a subsequent thorough video from “The American Gangster” Chael Sonnen dissecting the possibility of a Bisping-Diaz fight being materialized, the talk began to die down. Until now.

A fan recently tweeted to Bisping about the Diaz rumors, and once again, “The Count” bit.

“Real talk, the Diaz brothers are the last of a dying breed,” said Bisping of the MMA veterans before making it clear that he is interested in a fight against Nick.

“I’d love to,” exclaimed Bisping, before tagging Nick Diaz’s official Twitter page (@nickdiaz209).

Real talk, the Diaz brothers are the last of a dying breed. I’d love to! @nickdiaz209 https://t.co/I54k82XGsh — michael (@bisping) May 5, 2018

What do you think of a potential Michael Bisping vs. Nick Diaz showdown? Will it happen? If it does, what are your thoughts? Sound off in the Comments section below.