Michael Bisping on UFC 209: Staying Busy Important for Tyron Woodley

By
Dana Becker
-
0

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes that remaining the aggressor is a key to Tyron Woodley leaving UFC 209 as welterweight champion this Saturday night.

Woodley defends his title against Stephen Thompson from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena. Last year, the two fought to a majority draw at UFC 205.

“In the first fight, Tyron was successful with his right hand. He actually dropped ‘Wonderboy’ with that. But he wasn’t busy enough,” Bisping said. “This time he has to push forward, close the distance and get a takedown. In the first fight, he landed a takedown in the first round and held him down the whole round. Woodley should use the right hand to set up the takedown.”

As for what Thompson needs to change up to have his hand raised and declared the new champion, former title contender Kenny Florian chimed in there.

“Thompson does very well establishing range with his kicks and he uses many different kicks,” Florian said. “He needs more volume in this fight. In the last fight, he didn’t throw enough volume at Woodley.”

