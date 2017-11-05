Michael Bisping on UFC 217 Loss: ‘I’m Crushed Inside, But Life Goes on’

Michael Bisping is taking his championship loss as well as he can.

Last night (Nov. 4), Bisping defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217. “Rush” captured the gold when he choked out Bisping in the third round. It was St-Pierre’s first bout in four years.

At the post-fight press conference, Bisping said he’s emotionally hurt but grateful for what he’s accomplished (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in this sport. I really am. You can’t take that away from me. My kids are over there. They just said, ‘I thought you would be more pissed off.’ Of course I’m pissed off. I’m crushed inside. I am. But also at the same time you’ve got to realize what’s important in life. This is what I dedicate my life to. I do it for my children.”

Bisping went on to say that he won’t dwell on the loss.

“I’m happy with what I’ve done. I’m crushed inside, but life goes on. Every time you fight one man is going to win, and one is going to lose. You can’t cry like a little (expletive). All respect to Georges. Well done. He beat me. I felt fantastic going in there tonight. I thought I would smoke him, and I didn’t, so well done.”