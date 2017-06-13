Michael Bisping on UFC Interim Title: ‘It Doesn’t Bother me’

Michael Bisping isn’t losing sleep over the upcoming interim middleweight title bout.

“The Count” is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 185-pound ruler, but he’s in for a unification bout in the near future. Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will do battle inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the co-main event of UFC 213.

In an interview with ODDSbible, Bisping didn’t hesitate to blast “The Solider of God:”

“I think Whittaker will pull it off. I know everyone hypes about Romero but he’s a juicehead. He tested positive not too long ago so I’d assume he’s not on anything now as he doesn’t want to get suspended again so the more time that passes, the advantages of those steroids will wear off. Whittaker is young, he’s got good footwork and boxing and I think he knocks him out in Round four or five.”

Bisping isn’t shy in expressing his opinions of the interim title. He feels it’s a joke, but it isn’t something he dwells on.

“It doesn’t mean anything; interim belts aren’t worth the leather they’re printed on. An interim belt is a joke, I defended the belt in October and I’ve had a bit of a knee issue, but it’s the UFC’s decision and if they want to do that, then good for them! All it does is solidify who the number one contender is. They’ve got to sell pay-per-views. Dana asked me to fight in July, which I said I couldn’t as I’d had two knee surgeries at the start of the year and the recovery time hasn’t gone to plan. It’s taking longer than expected so he asked did I mind an interim title fight so I said do what you’ve got to do. It doesn’t bother me.”

