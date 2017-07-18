Michael Bisping on Yoel Romero’s UFC 213 Loss: ‘Get Over it’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Getty Images/ Niklas Halle'n

Michael Bisping is firing back at Yoel Romero.

At UFC 213, Romero took on Robert Whittaker in a “Fight of the Night” battle for the interim middleweight title. Whittaker took a unanimous decision to capture the gold. During the fight, Bisping was seen tearing the Cuban flag in the crowd.

Romero responded by burning a picture of the British flag. He continued to trash “The Count” on social media. On a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping responded (via MMA Weekly):

“Yoel, get over it bud. You just lost the number one contender fight. It’s as simple as that. And you know what? It’s so typical of Yoel Romero. He can’t accept it. He’s got to cheat. He’s got no honor. He’s got to take steroids.”

He went on to say that Romero is trying to weasel his way into a championship bout.

“He lost. He lost fair and square. He laid on the floor and gave up like the little (expletive) that he is because he didn’t have the heart and he let the fight slip away. He lost that fight and still he can’t accept it. Now he’s trying to bypass the victory and call me out still.”

