Michael Bisping Opens as Betting Underdog Against Kelvin Gastelum

Despite being a UFC middleweight champion just over a week ago, Michael Bisping is slated as an underdog going into his UFC Shangai bout with Kelvin Gastelum

Bisping was humble, gracious and pragmatic following his loss to Georges St-Pierre and shunned retirement in favor of at least one more bout.

The Manchester-native spoke in the immediate aftermath of his loss at UFC 217 of feeling as though he was ‘ready to go again’ and surprised the world of MMA by stepping in for the suspended Anderson Silva in the promotion’s first event in mainland China.

Bisping told FloCombat that he was looking to ‘exorcise demons’ by taking the bout on short notice:

“I can’t see how I cannot take this fight,” Bisping said “I’m serious because the homework is done. I’ve got no injuries, I like to fight and I’ve got a bad taste in my mouth from my last performance. That’s what’s bothering me. The UFC head of legal, Hunter Campbell, he was checking ‘Are you OK, are you OK?’ and physically I’m fine. Mentally, I’m very frustrated.”

“So this gives me a chance to exorcise my demons and get some decent mental space back,” he continued. “Physically, I’m totally fine. Mentally, I’m pissed off. So for me, it’s almost a gift from the gods.”

Bisping will head into the bout as a +120 underdog against Gastelum’s -161in the event on Nov. 25 according to odds obtained from bestfightodds.com.