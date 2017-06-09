Michael Bisping Picks Robert Whittaker to Beat Yoel Romero

Michael Bisping feels he is headed for a title unification bout against Robert Whittaker.

On July 8, Whittaker will take on Yoel Romero for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. The bout takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be the co-main event of UFC 213.

On his “Believe You Me” podcast, “The Count” gave his prediction on the bout (via Bloody Elbow):

“I don’t know what my next fight is going to be. Unfortunately, it’s probably not going to be GSP. It’s probably going to be the winner of Whittaker vs. Romero. I don’t know where that fight’s going to be, but I see myself winning that fight because I see Whittaker winning that fight and I see myself beating Whittaker. If Romero wins, I see myself beating him as well but I firmly believe it will be Robert Whittaker.”

Regardless of the outcome, Bisping feels he’s in for just two more fights in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“Win or lose that fight, I’ll probably have one more. And I want that to be in London or Manchester, in the UK. I want it to be in England. I want to have my last fight and say farewell to the fans who, in England, have treated me so well. They really have. The MMA fans out there really embraced me as one of their own and made the difference in my career so I want my last fight to be in England.”