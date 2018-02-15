Michael Bisping Questions Officials Following Romero’s UFC 221 Kiss Fest

Michael Bisping is having a field day with Yoel Romero’s post-fight interaction with Luke Rockhold.

In the main event of UFC 221, Romero and Rockhold did battle. The “Soldier of God” scored a third-round knockout victory. After the fight, Romero planted numerous kisses on his fallen opponent’s cheek. Rockhold looked to have no clue where he was.

The interaction has quite a buzz on social media. Even Bisping chimed in on his “Believe You Me” podcast (via MMAMania.com):

“I’ve got to say, in that circumstance, and I’m not trying to knock any of the officials, but really happy Valentines Day, it’s really quite the couple they make there, I’ve got to say, they shouldn’t allow that to happen in future because you got to remember, think about it. I know when I’ve been knocked out you haven’t got a clue what’s going on. You haven’t got a jar of f**king clues where your head is at and you have to piece it back together.”

“The Count” took it a step further and joked that Rockhold was the victim of a crime.

”And then all of a sudden you have the guy who has just knocked you out with his arms around you, up against the Octagon sexually assaulting you, #MeToo. There’s nothing to stop Rockhold elbowing him in the face, punching him, because he might still feel the fight is going on. Who knows? I just don’t think they should allow, certainly not Romero, I mean come on, it was a little bit much.”

All jokes aside, do you think Romero’s interaction with Rockhold was excessive? Tell us in the comments below.