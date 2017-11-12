Michael Bisping Earns Respect of MMA Community With UFC Shanghai Move

By
Adam Haynes
-
Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Matt King/Getty Images

Just one week removed from losing his UFC middleweight title, Michael Bisping has stepped up to fill the Anderson Silva shaped hole on the UFC Shanghai card

Anderson Silva was pulled from his clash with Kelvin Gastelum due to a potential doping violation as confirmed by USADA earlier this week.

While the news may have had less impact on the MMA world due to a crazy and eventful week in general, there was a collective surprise when Bisping stepped up to save the day. Bisping, who shunned any notions of retirement following the loss of his middleweight crown to Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden last week, instead claimed that he was ready to fight as soon as possible.

2 main events in 3 weeks on opposite sides of the planet….. walk in the park.

A post shared by Mikebisping (@mikebisping) on

On Saturday, news broke that Bisping would take on Gastelum in the UFC’s first event in mainland China. The MMA community praised “The Count” for his actions:

