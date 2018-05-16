Michael Bisping: It’s Very Satisfying to See Vitor Belfort Lose

Michael Bisping will shed no tears over Vitor Belfort’s UFC 224 loss.

This past Saturday night (May 12), UFC 224 took place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the main card opener, Belfort took on Lyoto Machida. In the second frame, Belfort was knocked out via front kick. “The Phenom” then left his gloves inside the Octagon, signaling the end of his professional mixed martial arts career.

Bisping wasn’t moved by the moment. In fact, “The Count” takes great pleasure in seeing Belfort lose. During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping explained why he doesn’t respect Belfort (via BJPenn.com):

“It’s very satisfying to see him lose if I’m honest. I don’t care for the guy. I think he’s built a career off being a cheat. The amount of insane steroids over his life, over his career, is evident to see. I mean you go back and look at his early career, the guy was insanely jacked. When we fought he was insanely jacked, and now you look at him and he looks like a f*cking beat up old man. And he’s getting knocked out like so and performing like so.”

Back in Jan. 2013, Belfort earned a second-round TKO victory over Bisping. “The Count’s” right eye suffered a retinal detachment in the fight. Controversy ensued as this was during the time when Belfort was on testosterone replacement therapy.

Bisping underwent multiple surgeries to fix the eye. As a result, Bisping now deals with strabismus. This is a condition that doesn’t allow the eyes to properly align with each other. Despite the condition, Bisping would go on to become the UFC middleweight champion. He had one successful title defense against Dan Henderson. “The Count” recently said he’s probably retired.

Do you think Michael Bisping has a point?